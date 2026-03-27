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First Look Photos: Madeline Brewer, Lauren Patten, Patrick Ball and Alden Ehrenreich in Becky Shaw on Broadway

Gina Gionfriddo’s dark comedy begins performances at the Hayes Theater ahead of its April 6 opening

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 27, 2026
Madeline Brewer as Becky and Patrick Ball as Andrew in "Becky Shaw"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

What to Know

  • Get a first look at production photos for Becky Shaw at the Hayes Theater, with opening night set for April 6 and a limited run through June 14
  • Gina Gionfriddo’s dark comedy follows a blind date gone wrong, bringing sharp humor and relationship drama to the stage
  • The production stars Madeline Brewer, Alden Ehrenreich, Lauren Patten, Patrick Ball and Linda Emond

This blind date just got a little more transparent. Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw began performances on Broadway at the Hayes Theater on March 18, ahead of opening night on April 6. A set-up gone wrong, the dark comedy is running until June 14. Do your typical pre-first date stalking and take a look at newly-released production photos of stars Madeline Brewer as Becky Shaw, Lauren Patten as Suzanna, Patrick Ball as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich as Max and Linda Emond as Susan.

Madeline Brewer as Becky in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Lauren Patten as Suzanna in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Patrick Ball as Andrew in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Alden Ehrenreich as Max in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
Linda Emond as Susan in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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