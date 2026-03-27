First Look Photos: Madeline Brewer, Lauren Patten, Patrick Ball and Alden Ehrenreich in Becky Shaw on Broadway

This blind date just got a little more transparent. Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw began performances on Broadway at the Hayes Theater on March 18, ahead of opening night on April 6. A set-up gone wrong, the dark comedy is running until June 14. Do your typical pre-first date stalking and take a look at newly-released production photos of stars Madeline Brewer as Becky Shaw, Lauren Patten as Suzanna, Patrick Ball as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich as Max and Linda Emond as Susan.

Madeline Brewer as Becky in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Lauren Patten as Suzanna in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Patrick Ball as Andrew in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Alden Ehrenreich as Max in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Linda Emond as Susan in Becky Shaw (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

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