Broadway’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Releases First Look, Extends Run

The cast of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" on Broadway (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Ahead of performances beginning tonight, March 30, the Debbie Allen-directed Broadway revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner’s Come and Gone has been extended for a second time. With opening night set for April 25, the production will now play through July 26 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Set in 1911, Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer star as a pair of boarding house owners who offer refuge to Black travelers amid the Great Migration. Originally staged on Broadway in 1988, this production features costume design by Oscar and Tony winner Paul Tazewell, set design by Tony winner David Gallo, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Justin Ellington and hair by Mia Neal.

In addition to this extension, the production has also released a first look photo of the cast on stage in their turn of the century attire. Joining the two headlining stars on stage are Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Bynum Walker, Joshua Boone as Herald Loomis, Bradley Stryker as Rutherford Selig, Tripp Taylor as Jeremy Furlow, Maya Boyd as Molly Cunningham, Abigail C. Onwunali as Martha Pentecost and Nimene Sierra Wureh as Mattie Campbell. Savannah Commodore and Dominique Sky Turner share the role of Zonia Loomis and Jackson Edward Davis and Christopher Woodley share the role of Reuben Scott. Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy and Kevyn Morrow serve as understudies for the production.

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