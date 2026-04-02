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The Room Where It Happens: Donald Webber, Jr. Hosts a Backstage Tour of Hamilton

Peek behind the curtain at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre with cast encounters, iconic props and a Lin-Manuel Miranda cameo

Behind the Scenes
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 2, 2026
Donald Webber, Jr.

What to Know

  • Donald Webber, Jr., a longtime Hamilton cast member, steps into the role of Aaron Burr and leads a backstage tour of Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre
  • The tour highlights behind-the-scenes Hamilton props and details, including Paul Tazewell’s costumes, unique cast memorabilia and a mysterious rubber chicken
  • The video features cast appearances from Ashley Merritt and Edred Utomi, plus a cameo by Lin-Manuel Miranda supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Donald Webber, Jr. has been in and out of the Broadway company of Hamilton for almost 10 years, and recently stepped into the role of Aaron Burr. Broadway.com took a trip to the Richard Rodgers Theatre where Webber assumed the position of backstage tour guide. Ornate shot glasses, candelabras, Paul Tazewell's intricately designed costumes and Javier Muñoz’s world record rubber chicken—“just know it exists, I will not explain what it means,” says Webber—are among the paraphernalia found behind the curtain.

Later in the video, Webber has run-ins with Ashley Merritt, the ensemble member who embodies a certain bullet and Edred Utomi, who plays the ten-dollar Founding Father himself. Stay tuned for an appearance from none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda, who camped out in the stage management office to sign posters on behalf of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for the star-studded autograph wall and Utomi’s “blue room,” which boasts a glossy wedding picture of his wife, Chess star Hannah Cruz.

 

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