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High Stakes: Backstage at The Lost Boys With Benjamin Pajak, Episode 2: Mr. Pajaski to the Stage

In the second episode of his Broadway.com vlog, the young star captures cast antics, dog drama and preview week fun

High Stakes
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 7, 2026
Benjamin Pajak and Colin Trudell

What to Know

  • Benjamin Pajak returns with the second episode of his Broadway.com vlog, taking fans backstage at The Lost Boys, A New Musical as the cast continues Broadway previews
  • Pajak, who plays Sam Emerson, continues documenting life inside the new Broadway musical based on the 1987 cult classic film
  • The new episode features candid moments with the company including Sean Grandillo, producer James Carpinello, Shoshana Bean’s dog Sammy and ensemble member Colin Trudell

At only 15 years old, Benjamin Pajak is performing in his second Broadway show, this time as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, A New Musical. The boy wonder plays the younger brother of Michael Emerson (LJ Benet) and the son of Lucy Emerson (Tony nominee Shoshana Bean) in the rock-infused musical reimagining of the 1987 cult classic vampire flick. To document the excitement, Pajak is taking fans behind-the-scenes of the new production as Broadway.com’s latest vlogger.

As the cast of The Lost Boys makes their way through previews, Pajak embarks on the second installment of his vlog. Pajak discusses the ways in which his last name is mispronounced, ensemble member DeLaney Westfall drinks coffee out of a bag and Lost Boys producer James Carpinello turns up backstage. Elsewhere in the episode, Bean's dog Sammy has a barking fit over a sandwich and Pajak does an impression of castmate Sean Grandillo, who plays Dwayne.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.


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