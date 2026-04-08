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The Rocky Horror Show Extends Broadway Run at Studio 54 Through July 19

Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival, directed by Sam Pinkleton and starring Luke Evans, adds new dates after strong demand

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 8, 2026
Sam Pinkleton and the cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

What to Know

  • The Rocky Horror Show revival extends its Broadway run at Studio 54 through July 19, marking its first extension beyond the original June 21 closing date
  • Directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton for Roundabout Theatre Company, the cult classic follows Brad and Janet’s wild encounter with Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew
  • The production stars Luke Evans, Rachel Dratch, Stephanie Hsu, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and more, featuring a high-profile cast in the iconic musical

They’re doing the Time Warp, again… again! Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, will now haunt Studio 54 until July 19. This marks the first extension for the cult classic musical, which was originally scheduled to play through June 21.

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

The revival stars Luke Evans as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, joined by Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Josh Rivera as Rocky and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia.

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!

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