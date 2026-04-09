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The Balusters Releases First-Look Photos of Broadway Star-Studded Cast

Get a sneak peek at Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Margaret Colin and the full ensemble in David Lindsay-Abaire’s new show

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 9, 2026
Michael Esper, Jeena Yi, Anika Noni Rose, Ricardo Chavira, Kayli Carter, Margaret Colin, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Marylouise Burke and Richard Thomas in "The Balusters"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

What to Know

  • The Balusters on Broadway, written by David Lindsay-Abaire, has released first-look production photos
  • The images feature an all-star cast including Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Marylouise Burke and more
  • Fans can view the full photo gallery for a sneak peek at the new Broadway production and its ensemble cast

Welcome to the neighborhood. David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters released first-look production photos featuring its all-star ensemble cast: Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall, Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell, Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman, Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons, Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Michael Esper as Alan Kirby, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han. Be sure to check out the full gallery for a sneak peek at your new neighbors.

Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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Anika Noni Rose

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