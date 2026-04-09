The Balusters Releases First-Look Photos of Broadway Star-Studded Cast

Michael Esper, Jeena Yi, Anika Noni Rose, Ricardo Chavira, Kayli Carter, Margaret Colin, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Marylouise Burke and Richard Thomas in "The Balusters" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Welcome to the neighborhood. David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters released first-look production photos featuring its all-star ensemble cast: Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall, Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell, Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman, Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons, Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Michael Esper as Alan Kirby, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han. Be sure to check out the full gallery for a sneak peek at your new neighbors.

Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han in The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

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