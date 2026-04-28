Maya Rudolph Begins Performances in Oh, Mary! on Broadway Tonight

Six-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph makes her much-anticipated Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on April 28. Her eight-week limited engagement runs through June 20 at the Lyceum Theatre. Rudolph is known for onscreen roles in Saturday Night Live, Loot, Bridesmaids and many more.

Also joining the cast on April 28 are returning company members Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson and Bianca Leigh. Brannon returns to play Mary's Husband opposite Rudolph, and Jackson returns as Mary’s Teacher after a limited run opposite Jane Krakowski and John-Andrew Morrison. Leigh returns to the company after originating the role of Mary’s Chaperone both off and on Broadway. The trio are also slated to perform through June 20.

Tony Macht, another original member of the production, continues performances with the company as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow, Martin Landry and Julian Manjerico round out the Broadway cast.

Written by Tony winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.

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