John Gore Studios Acquires Angels Costumes, the Iconic London Costume House

John Gore Studios has acquired Angels Costumes, the storied 180-year-old London-based costume supplier. Gore is the 25-time Tony-winning producer and CEO of The John Gore Organization, which includes Broadway.com in its family of companies. The acquisition reinforces the studio’s position at the intersection of production, culture, craft and commerce as well as its commitment to the creative economy.

Over its 185-year history, it has evolved from a London tailoring business into one of the most comprehensive costume houses of its kind, supporting major Hollywood films, premium television, West End productions and international touring shows. Today, it houses more than one million costumes and accessories on over 10.5 miles worth of clothing rails, making it the largest privately owned collection of costume for film, theater and television anywhere in the world.

Founded in 1840, Angels Costumes have been featured in more than 35 Academy Award-winning productions for Best Costume design. Filmmakers who have worked with the fabled house include Alfred Hitchcock, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Richard Attenborough, Alan Parker, Anthony Minghella, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, Sam Mendes and more. Its work has been featured on screen in the James Bond films, Star Wars, The Crown, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peaky Blinders, Mission Impossible, Harry Potter and many more legendary and award-winning films.

It has also worked with fashion houses, including Chanel, Gucci, Burberry and Tom Ford. John Gore Studios’ upcoming film The Queen of Fashion detailing fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s rise to fame connects the acquisition as McQueen worked at Angels as a costumier in the late 1980s.

A seventh-generation family business, Angels has most recently been led by Chairman Tim Angel CBE, alongside directors Emma Angel, Daniel Angel and Jeremy Angel. Tim will now pass leadership to Emma Angel, who will continue to guide the company. Under the new ownership, Angels will retain its creative identity, and continue to operate as a center of excellence for costume design, craftsmanship and archival preservation while benefiting from expanded global networks and production opportunities.

“Angels is an extraordinary institution whose legacy is woven into the fabric of theater, film and television around the world," Gore said in a statement. "Bringing Angels into the John Gore Studios group is about both protecting that legacy and investing in its future. The artistry, craftsmanship and historical knowledge held within Angels’ archive are invaluable to the storytelling industries, and we are proud to help ensure that this remarkable resource continues to inspire and support generations of creators to come.”

In 2016, Angels was honored with a special BAFTA for its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema. Today, it boasts a client base spanning many of the most acclaimed productions in film, television and theater.