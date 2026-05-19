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Beaches Musical to Close Early on Broadway

The new musical starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett will now play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on May 24

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 19, 2026
Jessica Vosk as Cee Cee Bloom in "Beaches"
(Photo: Mark J. Franklin)

What to Know

  • Beaches will close early at the Majestic Theatre, with the musical's final Broadway performance set for May 24 instead of September 6, 2026
  • Directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the production opened on April 22, 2026 and stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett
  • Based on the bestselling novel and 1988 film, the show follows a lifelong friendship and will launch a national tour in 2027

Beaches, the new Broadway musical based on the bestselling book and the 1988 film of the same name, will close early on Broadway. Originally scheduled to run through September 6, 2026, the production will now play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on May 24. Directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, Beaches began performances on March 27 and opened on April 22. At the time of closing, it will have played 38 regular performances and 28 preview performances.

Beaches stars Jessica Vosk as Cee Cee Bloom and Kelli Barrett as Bertie White, with Ben Jacoby as Michael Barron and others, Brent Thiessen as John Perry and others, Samantha Schwartz as Little Cee Cee and Zeya Grace as Little Bertie. Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Joelle Gully, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Lael Van Keuren and Zurin Villanueva round out the company.

The musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart—who also penned the novel—and Thom Thomas, with music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. Choreography is by Jennifer Rias, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, scenic design by James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by David Bengali and wig, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor and Paul Staroba serves as music director.

Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture—made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship.

Plans are currently underway for a national tour to launch in 2027, with details to be announced later this year.

Get tickets to Beaches!

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