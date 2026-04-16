6 Reasons Proof Adds Up on Broadway

David Auburn’s Proof opened on Broadway 26 years ago and went on to win three Tony Awards and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2001. It has never been revived on Broadway. Until now. Thomas Kail’s production at the Booth Theatre brings it back with Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Kara Young and Jin Ha. The play still gets under your skin.

1. Watching Ayo Edebiri think is a joy.

The Bear star makes her Broadway debut here as Catherine, and she doesn’t ease into it. You watch her hold things back, decide how much to give, then give it. It’s hard to look away, whether she’s speaking or not. By the time the question of the proof comes up, you’re not thinking about math or even the mystery. It’s about how every word affects her.

2. Auburn’s writing still cuts.

Simply put, Proof works. David Auburn writes people who talk around the thing that’s actually happening, and the humor arrives fast, often from an unexpected angle. He offers a dry line here, a deflection there. Jokes often hit just before something difficult. This production lets that rhythm breathe.

Kara Young as Claire and Ayo Edebiri as Catherine in "Proof" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

3. Kara Young knows exactly what she’s doing.

Young’s Claire arrives, steeling herself for a confrontation with Catherine. She’s steady, practical and a few steps ahead. There’s a particular inflection the two-time Tony winner brings to the older sister role, helpful on the surface, resolute underneath, that makes every scene with Edebiri crackle. You understand Claire completely. It’s tough, but it’s love.

4. Don Cheadle and Jin Ha take their time in the best way.

Robert needs to feel like someone who was once brilliant and is now somewhere else, and Cheadle, the Oscar-nominated star of Hotel Rwanda with a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finds that place without pushing it. Ha, known to audiences from Pachinko, M. Butterfly and Hamilton, plays Hal with the same restraint. He asks questions, listens and comes back to things. They move the story where it needs to go and keep it grounded while they do.

Jin Ha as Hal and Ayo Edebiri as Catherine in "Proof" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

5. Math isn’t hard.

You don’t need to follow the equations. You just need to understand what the proof means to Catherine. The notebook matters. Watch her with it.

6. The scale is perfect.

The Booth is an intimate house, and this production keeps the focus where it belongs. You’re close enough to catch the moments people almost say something and don’t. In a play about what can and can’t be proven, that closeness counts.

Get tickets to Proof!