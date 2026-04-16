Talia Suskauer to Star in A Walk on the Moon Musical Off-Broadway

New musical A Walk on the Moon will open off-Broadway this summer at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Based on the 1999 romantic drama film, the production will star Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Max Chernin (Parade), Sam Gravitte (Wicked) and Andréa Burns (In The Heights). The strictly limited engagement will begin June 15 with opening night set for June 29. The musical will run through August 22.

It’s the summer of 1969. Pearl Kantrowitz (Suskauer), a Brooklyn mother and housewife, takes the annual trip north to a Catskills bungalow colony just as the world begins to shift beneath her feet. The country is reaching for the moon. A new spirit of freedom is sweeping the nation. And an unexpected encounter leads her to a music festival happening just around the corner. As the countercultural revolution begins, and music starts to change the world, Pearl awakens to a life beyond the one she's always known. Set against a blend of pulse-pounding ‘60s sounds with modern pop sensibilities, this story speaks to a moment when the world was alive with seismic change in culture and identity—much like today.

In addition to Suskauer, Chernin stars as Marty, Gravitte as Walker and Burns as Lillian, with Sophie Pollono (Fast Layne) as Alison and Oscar Williams (Fun Home) as Ross. The cast will also feature Leo Caravano and Reid Gardner Clarke alternating as Danny, Andrew Faria as Irv, David Gordon as Neil, Megan Kane as Bunny, Caroline Pernick as Eleanor, Becca Suskauer as Rhoda and Michael Tacconi as Stan. Jodi Bluestein, Tucker Gold, Ellie Schwartz and Richard Spitaletta serve as understudies.

Directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller, A Walk on the Moon features music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, with book and additional lyrics by original screenwriter Pamela Gray. Choreography is by Josh Prince, set and projection design by Tal Yarden, costumes by Ricky Lurie, lighting by Robert Wierzel, sound by Justin Stasiw, music direction by Jillian Zack and music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn.