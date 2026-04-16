The Full Monty Returns to Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2026-27 Season

The Full Monty is going to let it go on Broadway once again. The David Yazbek and Terrence McNally musical comedy will be part of the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2026-2027 lineup. The company's 60th season will include two world premieres, three revivals and two musicals.

“As we welcome Christopher Ashley into artistic leadership, this season is a bridge, grounded in what Todd built, and intentionally making space for Chris to shape what’s next,” said Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director.

The Full Monty will play at the Todd Haimes Theatre in spring 2027 with Leigh Silverman directing the new production and choreography by Connor Gallagher. Casting has not been announced. The musical follows six men who are putting it all on the line by taking it all off.

The season will also feature The Imaginary Invalid, adapted by and starring Tony winner Bill Irwin, directed by Brandon J. Dirden. This is Irwin’s second time adapting Molière, after his 1997 off-Broadway adaptation of Les Fourberies de Scapin into Scapin. The comedy proves hypochondria never goes out of style.

The Broadway season also includes the world premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Mix and Master, starring Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who is currently appearing in Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway, and two-time Tony winner Kara Young, who is currently in Proof on Broadway. Kamilah Forbes directs the play, which is about a record shop in the Bronx on its final spin, and a rising who DJ isn’t ready to let the music die.

The off-Broadway season will feature Kait Kerrigan, Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath’s The Heart, directed by incoming Artistic Director Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore. It tells the story of a young surfer whose life is cut short, and a stranger who suddenly has a second chance.

The next offering is Dylan Guerra's The Grief Eater Near North Bender, directed by Dustin Wills. This surreal comic fablefollows a grieving ex, his fiercely loyal sister and a partner who can’t remember the man he loved.

Finally, the phenomenon The Vagina Monologues returns to off-Broadway in a new production, directed by original Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni. Performed in over 140 countries and translated into over 50 languages, this is the show that launched V-Day, a global movement to end violence against women and gender-expansive people. Based on 200 interviews which playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler) wrote into fictional monologues about sex, trauma, pleasure and birth.