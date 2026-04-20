5 Reasons Schmigadoon! on Broadway Is the Joyful Escape Theatergoers Need

Schmigadoon! was released on streaming more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when we all needed an escape from reality. The musical comedy television show, which featured a who's who of Broadway stars—including Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski—was adapted for the stage and is now in performances on Broadway. If you are a fan of the series, you'll love seeing the events of season one play out on stage and can expect the same humor, clever commentary on musical theater tropes and yes, corn puddin'. For the newcomers to Schmigadoon, here's what you'll find when you cross that bridge.

1. A Golden Age throwback, turned all the way up.

The company of Schmigadoon! twirl, leap and high-kick through a series of involved song-and-dance numbers, putting on quite the show for main characters Melissa and Josh—and the audience. Director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her) brings the spectacle, while Cinco Paul's book, music and lyrics nod to Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, Carousel, Guys and Dolls and many more classics.

2. Step into a technicolor dream world.

Minimalism has its place on Broadway, but you won't find it here. Schmigadoon! is described as a love letter to Golden Age musicals, and that inspiration doesn't stop at the songs and choreography. Linda Cho's costumes are all flouncy frocks and over-the-top hats, while Scott Pask's set design effectively evokes the quaint charm of a storybook village stuck in the past. Cleverly moving set pieces allow for scene changes between the center of town, the carnival, school and more.

Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton and the cast of "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

3. A fresh cast that hits all the right notes.

The star-studded cast of the TV show set the bar high. The Broadway company is all new, apart from Ann Harada reprising her role as Florence Menlove. The casting is pitch-perfect, with leads Sara Chase and Alex Brightman making this production feel distinct. The pair keep the crowd laughing throughout, and Chase is a stand-out, especially in the song "Suddenly" and her solo reprise, "Melissa's Epiphany."

4. Ana Gasteyer, in peak form.

Ana Gasteyer never misses. As Mildred Layton, the cackling Reverend's wife who deems the interloping Josh and Melissa immoral troublemakers, she delivers an especially memorable performance in the number "Tribulation," a play on The Music Man's fast-talking "Ya Got Trouble." She doesn't miss a single beat, and barely takes a breath, barreling through the tongue-twisting lyrics at an impressive speed.

Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Ayaan Diop as Carson in "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

5. A little scene-stealer with a lot of heart.

Nine-year-old Ayaan Diop, making his Broadway debut as Carson, evokes audible "Awws" from the audience. This kid is going to be a star. Speaking to Broadway.com at a recent press event, Diop shared his own two cents with prospective audience members. “They should come see Schmigadoon! because it's a place full of romance. Of course, I don't watch romance because I'm nine. They should also come to Schmigadoon! because we do have good corn puddin'."

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