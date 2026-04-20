Lauren Reid Named to Crain’s New York Business 2026 Women of Influence List

Each year, Crain's New York Business honors women who defy convention and inspire the next generation. The 2026 Women of Influence List was released on April 20, and John Gore Organization President Lauren Reid is featured for her transformative impact across the live entertainment industry.

As only the second woman to chair the Broadway League in its nearly 100-year history, Reid broke barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sector, setting a visible precedent for future women leaders. Under her leadership at JGO, the majority of the organization’s staff are women, with many serving in senior executive roles. Additionally, her service on the boards of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Entertainment Community Fund amplifies women’s voices in nonprofit governance.

Reid has extended a hand to emerging female leaders through mentorship, exposing mentees to networking opportunities, on-the-job experiences, high-level meetings and involvement in major projects.

Congratulations on the well-deserved honor!