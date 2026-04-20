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New Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Star Power to Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

The Grammy winner’s limited run ends May 17 as the Tony-winning hit extends through August

Hot Shot
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 20, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion in "Moulin Rouge!"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • New production photos of Megan Thee Stallion in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway highlight her limited run as Zidler, which continues through May 17 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
  • Following her departure, Eric Anderson will return to the production as Harold Zidler beginning May 19
  • The Tony-winning musical has extended its Broadway run through August 30, adding five weeks to its previously announced closing date

Look at how she bodied that! Grammy-winning rap goddess Megan Thee Stallion has been electrifying audiences in Broadway's bohemian spectacle Moulin Rouge! since March 24. The superstar performer is heading into her final four weeks, as her run is set to end on May 17. To commemorate, new production photos of Megan and her can-can crew have been released.

After Megan departs, Eric Anderson will return to the show as Harold Zidler on May 19. The winner of 10 Tony Awards, Moulin Rouge! recently extended its Broadway run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through August 30, adding five weeks to its previously announced closing date.

Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Christian Douglas as Christian, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler and André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec in Moulin Rouge! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Donnie Hammond as La Chocolat, Sarah Bowden as Nini, Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler, Rayven Bailey as Arabia and Jeigh Madjus as Baby Doll in Moulin Rouge! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical

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