Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Broadway Revival Set for Spring 2027, Directed by Sam Gold

Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is returning to Broadway next season in a new production directed by Tony winner Sam Gold. Performances of the play’s sixth Broadway revival will begin in the spring of 2027. The show’s theater, as well as the cast and creative team, will be announced at a later date.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is the pinnacle of what the theater can do,” said Gold in a statement. “Two of the greatest roles for actors in the canon, delivered to us by the world’s most original playwright, at the very height of his poetic powers, exploring themes that feel as shockingly honest and blood boiling today as they did 70 years ago. I couldn't be more excited to bring this masterpiece back to New York next season.”

Gold’s Broadway credits include Fun Home, for which he won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical, An Enemy of the People, Romeo + Juliet, and A Doll’s House, Part 2. He helmed Williams' The Glass Menagerie on Broadway in 2017.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof premiered on Broadway in 1955 starring Barbara Bel Geddes and Ben Gazzara. The play, an adaptation of Williams’ 1952 short story Three Players of a Summer Game, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955. It follows Big Daddy Pollitt on the eve of his 65th birthday as he worries about his son Brick, a former football star now lost to drink, and Brick’s tense marriage to Maggie. As the night unfolds, their polished Southern facade cracks, exposing greed, lies and buried desire.