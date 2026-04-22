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Schmigadoon! Broadway Opening Brings Golden Age Musical Magic to Life

The new musical comedy honors Rodgers and Hammerstein traditions while delivering fresh, modern charm

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 22, 2026
Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Cinco Paul and Ann Harada on the opening night carpet of "Schmigadoon!"

What to Know

  • Schmigadoon! officially opened on Broadway on April 20, bringing Cinco Paul’s hit Apple TV musical comedy to the stage under director/choreographer Christopher Gattelli
  • The show blends Golden Age musical influences (Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander and Ebb) with modern humor
  • 25 years after his initial idea, Paul's Broadway adaptation delivers a nostalgic yet contemporary experience designed to appeal to both classic and new musical theater fans

It’s a grand schmopening! Schmigadoon!, the Broadway adaptation of Cinco Paul’s Apple TV series, opened on Broadway on April 20. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, the story of Josh and Melissa ends up right where it’s supposed to be—on Broadway. The cast and crew were as good lookin’ as corn puddin’ on the opening night carpet, speaking to Broadway.com about the new musical comedy.

SNL alum and resident funny lady Ana Gasteyer plays the stonefaced Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon!—played by Kristin Chenoweth in the television show. “It’s really interesting because it was kind of workshopped on television, but what’s so joyful about the production is it truly feels very homegrown to theater,” Gasteyer says. “Everything feels very present, and live and ephemeral, as real theater does.”

One of the highlights of Schmigadoon! is its concept: riffing off Golden Age musicals for a modern audience. Isabelle McCalla, who plays the kindhearted schoolteacher Emma Tate, has the opportunity to shout out the golden days of yore in "With All of Your Heart" and the Rodgers and Hammerstein-style duet, "Suddenly." “I think any of us who grew up watching old Turner Classic Movies or Singin’ in the Rain, or listening to old cast recordings or records will feel right at home here,” McCalla says. “Their childhood self will come out, and that’s all thanks to Cinco [Paul]’s beautiful score.”

Paul told Broadway.com that Schmigadoon! has been an idea of his for 25 years, and he always hoped it would one day make it to Broadway. “Honestly, it feels like it’s finally home,” Paul says. “This is where it’s always belonged—or where I’d always dreamed it would be—so I am thrilled beyond words.” For a writer, that’s saying something!

Max Clayton, who plays Danny Bailey in the show, makes it clear that Schmigadoon! is for everyone. “Whether you are someone that loves new, fresh, contemporary musicals; whether you are someone who loves old-school, Golden Age classics, it truly has both,” he says. “It’s not making fun of it. It’s like we are living in this world that I wish we could live in today.” For about two-and-a-half hours, eight times a week, you can.

 

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