Watch Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan Perform 'Wild' From The Lost Boys on Broadway

The Lost Boys is headed to Broadway, transforming the 1987 vampire flick into a rock-inflected Broadway musical. Two-time Tony nominee Shoshana Bean plays Lucy Emerson, a loving mother of two boys looking for a fresh start. Paul Alexander Nolan takes on the role of Lucy’s new boss Max, a video store owner.

The two stars popped by the Broadway.com studio to sing “Wild,” in which Lucy expresses her desire to be as free as she was in the days of her flower power youth. Bean and Nolan are accompanied by The Rescues, an L.A.-based rock trio who penned the show’s score. Can’t get enough of the sumptuous harmonies and Bean’s soaring voice? Head over to the Palace Theatre, where The Lost Boys officially opens on April 26.



Get tickets to The Lost Boys!