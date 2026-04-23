 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Watch Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan Perform 'Wild' From The Lost Boys on Broadway

The stars sing a duet from the new musical alongside the show's composers, The Rescues

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 23, 2026
Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez, Shoshana Bean, Kyler England, Paul Alexander Nolan and Gabriel Mann
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan perform “Wild” from The Lost Boys, the new Broadway musical based on the 1987 film
  • The duet is written by The Rescues, the L.A.-based trio behind the show’s rock score, who joined the duo for the performance at Broadway.com's studio
  • The Lost Boys plays Broadway's Palace Theatre

The Lost Boys is headed to Broadway, transforming the 1987 vampire flick into a rock-inflected Broadway musical. Two-time Tony nominee Shoshana Bean plays Lucy Emerson, a loving mother of two boys looking for a fresh start. Paul Alexander Nolan takes on the role of Lucy’s new boss Max, a video store owner.

The two stars popped by the Broadway.com studio to sing “Wild,” in which Lucy expresses her desire to be as free as she was in the days of her flower power youth. Bean and Nolan are accompanied by The Rescues, an L.A.-based rock trio who penned the show’s score. Can’t get enough of the sumptuous harmonies and Bean’s soaring voice? Head over to the Palace Theatre, where The Lost Boys officially opens on April 26.


Get tickets to The Lost Boys!

Related Shows

The Lost Boys, A New Musical

from $59.67

Star Files

Shoshana Bean

Paul Alexander Nolan

Articles Trending Now

  1. It's Nomination Time! Choose Your Favorites for the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. The Pitt Star Isa Briones on Returning to Broadway, Her 'First Real Love' in Just In Time
  3. First Look: Taraji P. Henson & Cedric the Entertainer in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Revival
Back to Top