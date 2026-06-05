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How to Watch the 2026 Tony Awards Live: Time, Channel, Streaming & Everything to Know

Here's your complete guide to the 79th Annual Tony Awards, including viewing information, performers, presenters and nominees

Features
by Jamie Kravitz • Jun 5, 2026
Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com

What to Know

  • The 2026 Tony Awards air live Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS
  • Stream the Tony Awards on Paramount+, with a free pre-show on Pluto TV starting at 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Rachel Zegler, Leslie Odom Jr. and the season's top Broadway shows will perform, with appearances from major stage and screen stars

The 2026 Tony Awards are here, and for the Broadway community, this is our Super Bowl. Here's everything you need to know about the 79th Annual Tony Awards, including how to watch, where to stream, who's performing and presenting and the full list of nominees.

When are the 2026 Tony Awards?
This year's Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and is scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch The Tony Awards: Act One
Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show streaming for free on Pluto TV from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET. It will kick off Broadway's biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards.

How to Watch the 2026 Tony Awards
The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner P!NK, will air live on CBS from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the 2026 Tony Awards
The ceremony will also stream on Paramount+. Premium-tier subscribers can access both the live airing and next-day on-demand streaming, while Essential-tier subscribers have access to next-day on-demand streaming only. A one-week free trial is available to new members. You can also access the official awards ceremony airing on CBS through live TV streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

Who is performing at the 2026 Tony Awards?
The opening number, choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby and written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick, will feature over 170 Broadway performers. Rachel Zegler will deliver a 50th anniversary tribute to A Chorus LineLeslie Odom Jr. will perform “Without You” from Rent for the in memoriam segment, also honoring the show's 30th anniversary. Queen Latifah, P!NK, Jesse Tyler FergusonAlex NewellAdrienne WarrenJulianne HoughWhitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney will celebrate Chicago’s 30th anniversary with a special performance. The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon will celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary with a performance. There will also be performances from the companies of all seven Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical nomineesThe Lost BoysTitaniqueTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)Cats: The Jellicle BallRagtimeThe Rocky Horror Show and Schmigadoon!

The program will feature appearances by Alex BrightmanAnn HaradaAnna Grace BarlowAyaan DiopBaby ByrneBenjamin PajakBrad OscarBrian FloresColin DonnellConstantine RousouliDava HuescaDean MaupinDeborah CoxDudney Joseph Jr.Frankie GrandeHarvey GuillenIsabelle McCallaIvan HernandezJennifer DukaJohn RiddleJohn Clay IIIJonathan BurkeJunior LaBeijaKen ArdLea MicheleLeiomyLJ BenetMaria WirriesMaulik PancholyMax ClaytonMcKenzie KurtzMelissa BarreraMiguel GilNick BarringtonSean GrandilloShaina TaubSydney James Harcourt“Tempress” Chasity Moore, Afra Hines, Alan Wiggins, Alijah Joseph, Allison E Miller, Allysa L Shorte, Anania Williams, Andres Quintero, Liese Kelly, Ashley Jenkins, B Noel Thomas, Becca Petersen, Ben Crawford, Benjamin A Cherry, Billy Cohen, Boy Radio, Brad Greer, Brandon Block, Brandon L Whitmore, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Bebe Nicole Simpson, Bryce Farris, Bryson Battle, Caleb Quezon, Cameron Loyal, Carissa Gaughran, Clyde Alves, Colin Trudell, Darius Wright, David JenningsDean Maupin, Deandre Sevon, Delaney Westfall, Dominic Dorset, Donté Nadir Wilder, Eean Cochran, Ellie Fishman, Ellie May Sennett, Emma SofiaGarnet WilliamsTa’Nika Gibson, Grace Capeless, Hank Santos, Jacob Keith Watson, Jason Forbach, Jenny Mollet, Jess LeProtto, John YiJohn Rapson, Jordan Chin, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Kalyn West, Kayla Pecchioni, Kendall Grayson Stroud, Kent Overshown, Kerry Conte, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Kristina Leopold, Kya AzeenKyle Freeman, Larkin Reilly, Lauralyn McClelland, Lauren Blackman, Liese Kelly, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Marina Kondo, Mason Olshavsky, Mateus Cardoso, Matthew Scott, Miles McNicoll, Morgan Kei, Nathan Lucrezio, Nicky Barron, Nora Schell, Phumzile Sojola, Pierce Wheeler, Pierre Marais, Polanco Jones, Primo Thee Ballerino, Rheaume Crenshaw, Richard Riaz Yoder, Robert “Silk” MasonRodd Cyrus, Ryan Behan, Sara Longthorne, Shina Morris, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Tess Marshall, Tom NelisXavier Reyes, Zachary Downer and more.

Who is presenting at the 2026 Tony Awards?
Presenters include Adrien BrodyAnnette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben PlattBernadette PetersBilly Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes MitchellCarrie CoonCole EscolaDarren Criss, Jack O’Brien, Jeremy PopeJohn LeguizamoJulia Louis-DreyfusKara YoungKelli O'HaraKristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily RabeMaya RudolphMegan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick HarrisNicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Ruben Santiago-HudsonSarah Paulson and Sting.

Who are the 2026 Tony nominees?
Read the full list of Tony nominees here.

Who will receive 2026 special Tony Awards?
André Bishop, Jules Fisher and James Lapine will receive 2026 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will receive the 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts. 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin and Loren Plotkin will receive 2026 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. Freddie Hendricks is the 2026 winner of the Excellence in Theatre Education Award.

Who were the winners at the 2026 Tony Awards?
Watch this space for a link to our winners list, which will be updated live.

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