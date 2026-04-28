Laura Linney to Lead World Premiere of David Hare’s Montauk on Broadway in Spring 2027

Laura Linney will star in the world premiere of David Hare’s Montauk in spring of 2027. Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, the production will join Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2026-2027 season, playing the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Additional casting, creative team and production details will be announced at a later date.

Montauk is a visceral portrait of two artists with violently different approaches to art and life. Jared Speight is a stubborn titan of Long Island abstraction when star writer Roxy Margaux first becomes infatuated with his bravado. But over a decade of romantic and career entanglements, their different reasons for making art become painfully clear. Intelligent and intimate, this world premiere asks far-reaching questions about our passions and the sacrifices we make for them.

In tandem with Montauk, Linney has been named as MTC’s first Artist-in-Residence. This new position reflects a deepening of Linney’s 35-year relationship with MTC and her ongoing commitment to the company as her theatrical home. In her new role as Artist-in-Residence, Linney will continue to work on developing projects for upcoming seasons at MTC, as well as participating in MTC’s educational and community outreach programs.

“I could not be more proud to be Manhattan Theatre Club’s first Artist-in-Residence,” Linney said in a statement. “MTC has been my theatrical home for decades, and I feel very honored indeed to kick off this new position. Thank you, Nicki [Hunter, Artistic Director of MTC] and Lynne [Meadow, Artistic Director of MTC]!”

Four-time Tony nominee Linney’s MTC credits include Beggars in the House of Plenty, Sight Unseen, Time Stands Still, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, My Name is Lucy Barton and Summer, 1976. Select Broadway credits include Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, Six Degrees of Separation, Uncle Vanya, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and The Seagull. Her numerous film credits include her Academy Award-nominated performances in You Can Count on Me, Kinsey and The Savages. She is the winner of four Emmy Awards for her performances in Wild Iris, John Adams, The Big C and Frasier.

David Hare’s Broadway plays include Skylight, Racing Demon, The Year of Magical Thinking, The Blue Room, Amy’s View, The Vertical Hour and Plenty He received Academy Award nominations for his screenplays for The Hours and The Reader.