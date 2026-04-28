Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss to Announce 2026 Tony Award Nominations

On May 5, Tony nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony winner Darren Criss will announce the nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards. A selection of categories will be revealed live from Sofitel New York on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by an announcement of the remaining categories, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, on the official Tony Awards YouTube page.

Criss won the Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award in 2025 for his performance as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending. Aduba received a nomination in 2022 for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s.

The awards ceremony will take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner P!NK.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the Tony Awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2025-26 Broadway season. The awards are produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the League and the Wing, and Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman.

The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.