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See Maya Rudolph Come 'Round the Mountain as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

New production photos reveal the cast, including Cheyenne Jackson and Bianca Leigh, in Cole Escola’s campy Lincoln-era comedy

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 28, 2026
Maya Rudolph in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

What to Know

  • Maya Rudolph stars as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, with first look production photos now released
  • The cast includes Cheyenne Jackson, Phillip James Brannon, Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht in Cole Escola’s campy Lincoln-era comedy
  • Rudolph will remain with the company until June 20

Oh, Maya! First look production photos have been released of Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola’s campy falsification of the Lincoln administration. Rudolph joins the company on April 28 alongside Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher, and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Rudolph, Brannon, Jackson and Leigh will for performance at the Lyceum Theatre through June 20. Check out the photo highlights and the gallery below.

Phillip James Brannon as Mary's Husband and Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln and Cheyenne Jackson as Mary's Teacher in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln and Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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Phillip James Brannon

Cheyenne Jackson

Bianca Leigh

Tony Macht

Maya Rudolph
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