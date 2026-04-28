See Maya Rudolph Come 'Round the Mountain as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

Oh, Maya! First look production photos have been released of Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola’s campy falsification of the Lincoln administration. Rudolph joins the company on April 28 alongside Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher, and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Rudolph, Brannon, Jackson and Leigh will for performance at the Lyceum Theatre through June 20. Check out the photo highlights and the gallery below.

Phillip James Brannon as Mary's Husband and Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln and Cheyenne Jackson as Mary's Teacher in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln and Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

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