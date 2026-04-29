New York City Center Reveals 2026–27 Season: In the Heights Extended, Encores! Lineup Announced

New York City Center has announced its upcoming 2026-27 season. In addition to the previously announced gala presentation of In the Heights—which has been extended to a three‐week run from October 28–November 15—the 2027 Encores! series will feature productions of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown; Hallelujah, Baby!; and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Led by artistic director Jenny Gersten, Encores! music director Mary‐Mitchell Cambell and producing creative director Clint Ramos, the 2027 Encores! series kicks off February 3–14 with You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Music, lyrics and book are by Clark Gesner, based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. Tony winner Sam Pinkleton will direct the production, showcasing the original orchestrations. This joyful musical brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and their friends to life in a series of charming vignettes that capture the humor, heart and wonder of growing up.

Next up is Hallelujah, Baby!, with performances March 17–28. The 1968 Tony‐winning musical features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and a book by Arthur Laurents. The story follows Georgina, a talented young Black woman determined to forge a career on her own terms, blending showbiz sparkle and a sweeping look at 20th‐century America.

John Kander, Fred Ebb and Terrence McNally’s seven-time Tony Award-winning musical Kiss of the Spider Woman closes out the series from April 28–May 9. Directed and choreographed by Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the musical unfolds inside a Latin American prison where two very different people—Molina, a flamboyant window dresser, and Valentin, a hardened political revolutionary—form an unexpected bond under brutal conditions. As reality closes in, Molina escapes into the dazzling fantasy world of his favorite screen siren, Aurora, conjuring a series of lush, theatrical visions that blur the line between illusion and truth.

“This season is a celebration of the community that has grown around Encores! over more than three decades,” Gersten said in a statement. “These musicals speak to connection, resilience, and the ways we show up for one another, onstage and off. We’re honored to share them with audiences who’ve been with us for years and those discovering Encores! for the first time. It’s a privilege to keep this tradition going together.”