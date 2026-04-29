Caleb A. Barnett to Join Aladdin on Broadway as Genie

You ain’t never had a friend like Caleb A. Barnett! The actor will join the Broadway company of Disney's Aladdin as Genie on May 5. As previously announced, longtime cast member Michael James Scott will play his final performance as Genie on May 3.

Barnett has performed in concerts and shows across the country including Kinky Boots, The Rocky Horror Show, Sweeney Todd and Rock of Ages. He also performed in the Michael Bublé 2022 HIGHER tour.

He will join current Aladdin stars Rodney Ingram as Aladdin, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Omar, Colt Prattes as Kassim and Ryan Gregory Thurman as Babkak.

Disney's Aladdin, the musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. It features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin with a book by Beguelin. It is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.

Get tickets to Aladdin!