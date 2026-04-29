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Caleb A. Barnett to Join Aladdin on Broadway as Genie

Barnett succeeds Michael James Scott in the hit Disney musical at the New Amsterdam Theatre

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 29, 2026
Caleb A. Barnett as Genie in "Aladdin"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Caleb A. Barnett joins the Broadway cast of Disney’s Aladdin as Genie beginning May 5, replacing Michael James Scott, whose final performance is May 3
  • Barnett’s regional credits include Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd and the Michael Bublé 2022 HIGHER tour
  • Disney's Aladdin opened on Broadway in 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, featuring music by Alan Menken and direction/choreography by Casey Nicholaw

You ain’t never had a friend like Caleb A. Barnett! The actor will join the Broadway company of Disney's Aladdin as Genie on May 5. As previously announced, longtime cast member Michael James Scott will play his final performance as Genie on May 3.

Barnett has performed in concerts and shows across the country including Kinky Boots, The Rocky Horror Show, Sweeney Todd and Rock of Ages. He also performed in the Michael Bublé 2022 HIGHER tour.

He will join current Aladdin stars Rodney Ingram as Aladdin, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Omar, Colt Prattes as Kassim and Ryan Gregory Thurman as Babkak.

Disney's Aladdin, the musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. It features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin with a book by Beguelin. It is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.

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