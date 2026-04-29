Watch Schmigadoon! Stars Isabelle McCalla and Ivan Hernandez Perform 'Suddenly'

Suddenly, we're running to the Nederlander Theatre! Schmigadoon! stars Isabelle McCalla (Emma Tate) and Ivan Hernandez (Doc) treated us to a soulful performance of "Suddenly," live from the Broadway.com studio. The pair are accompanied on keyboard by Schmigadoon! musical director Steven Malone.

With shades of Golden Age musicals The Sound of Music, South Pacific and Guys and Dolls, Cinco Paul's music and lyrics set a romantic scene between lovers. Emma and Doc don't actually sing to each other on stage, however. No spoilers—you'll have to catch the show to see what plays out!

Watch the performance below and you'll find yourself falling in love, which is all that matters now.

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