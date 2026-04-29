 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Watch Schmigadoon! Stars Isabelle McCalla and Ivan Hernandez Perform 'Suddenly'

The Broadway cast members deliver a swoon-worthy duet inspired by classic Golden Age musicals—see it now

Club Broadway.com
by Jamie Kravitz • Apr 29, 2026
Isabelle McCalla and Ivan Hernandez
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Schmigadoon! stars Isabelle McCalla and Ivan Hernandez perform the duet “Suddenly” live from the Broadway.com studio
  • The song, written by Cinco Paul, is inspired by Golden Age musicals like The Sound of Music, South Pacific and Guys and Dolls
  • Watch the exclusive performance video and get a preview of the show’s love story—no spoilers included

Suddenly, we're running to the Nederlander Theatre! Schmigadoon! stars Isabelle McCalla (Emma Tate) and Ivan Hernandez (Doc) treated us to a soulful performance of "Suddenly," live from the Broadway.com studio. The pair are accompanied on keyboard by Schmigadoon! musical director Steven Malone.

With shades of Golden Age musicals The Sound of Music, South Pacific and Guys and Dolls, Cinco Paul's music and lyrics set a romantic scene between lovers. Emma and Doc don't actually sing to each other on stage, however. No spoilers—you'll have to catch the show to see what plays out! 

Watch the performance below and you'll find yourself falling in love, which is all that matters now.

 

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!

Related Shows

Schmigadoon!

from $64.01

Star Files

Ivan Hernandez

Isabelle McCalla

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2026 Drama Desk Award Nominations Announced: Full List
  2. 6 Reasons Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Is Worth Finding on Broadway
  3. Ali Louis Bourzgui on The Lost Boys: 'We're Doing Things You've Never Seen on Stage'
Back to Top