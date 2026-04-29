Journey On: Lincoln Center Theater’s Ragtime Revival to Launch North American Tour

The new music being played at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater will soon be heard across the country. In fall 2027, Lear deBessonet’s Ragtime revival will launch a North American tour. The tour is set to premiere at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, New York, before continuing on to cities across the U.S. and Canada. Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.

Ragtime features a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally. The creative team for Ragtime includes choreography by Ellenore Scott, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by 59 Studio and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

A musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic. It follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah; Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl; and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. They are all grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.