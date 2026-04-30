Celebrity Autobiography Brings Star-Studded Comedy to Broadway This May

Back and better than ever, Celebrity Autobiography comes to Broadway this May. The hit comedy features a rotating cast of celebrities from TV, film, stage, sports and even politics, reading excerpts from other stars' autobiographies. Performances begin on May 16, with opening night set for May 18 at the Shubert Theatre. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through August 16, 2026.

The opening night cast of Celebrity Autobiography will feature Scott Adsit, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson and Celebrity Autobiography creator Eugene Pack and co-developer Dayle Reyfel. Pack and Reyfel co-direct the production.

The rest of the rotating cast currently includes Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Lewis Black, Christie Brinkley, Danny Burstein, Bob Costas, Tate Donovan, Chloe Fineman, Will Forte, Gina Gershon, Kathy Griffin, Christopher Jackson, Ken Jeong, Stewart Lane, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, Donna McKechnie, Eric McCormack, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nunez, Cheri Oteri, Tiler Peck, Billy Porter, Phil Rosenthal, Tony Shalhoub, Sherri Shepherd, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Tilly, Bruce Vilanch and Alan Zweibel. Additional constantly-expanding rotating casts will be announced shortly.

Created by Emmy-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack with Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography premiered in Los Angeles in 1998 and was popularized through a 2005 television special on Bravo. First mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008, it played three nights at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2018.