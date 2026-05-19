Tickets on Sale for The Whoopi Monologues With Kerry Washington and Kara Young

Before The Color Purple, before her Oscar-winning turn in Ghost, before Sister Act and long before The View, Whoopi Goldberg was a comic monologist whose one-woman show rocked Broadway in 1984. More than 40 years later, Goldberg’s groundbreaking solo work has been reimagined for an ensemble of five women in a new staging presented by Lincoln Center Theater.

Tickets are now on sale for The Whoopi Monologues, which will feature Emmy winner Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) and Tony winner Kara Young (Purpose, Purlie Victorious), who is currently in Proof on Broadway. Whitney White, who helmed Bess Wohl’s Liberation on Broadway, directs.

The Whoopi Monologues begins previews on July 7 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, where it offically opens on July 13 and runs through August 30. Complete casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Get tickets to The Whoopi Monologues!