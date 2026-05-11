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Tickets Now Available for The 2026 Drama Desk Awards

Marla Mindelle hosts the 70th annual celebration of New York theater at the Town Hall on May 17

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • May 11, 2026

What to Know

  • Tickets now on sale for the 2026 Drama Desk Awards, taking place May 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Town Hall in New York City, hosted by Titanique star Marla Mindelle
  • The Drama Desk Awards celebrate 70 years of honoring excellence across Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway—making them the only major awards recognizing all NYC theater
  • Produced by Drama Desk Awards Productions in partnership with The Season, the ceremony highlights top achievements in New York theater, with a nominating committee of leading critics and journalists

Tickets are now on sale for The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which will be held at the Town Hall on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Titanique’s leading lady Marla Mindelle will host the ceremony. Review the list of this year's nominees here.

For 70 years, the Drama Desk Awards have been a unique voice celebrating the artistry, innovation and unstoppable creativity of New York’s stages. Since 1955, they’ve been the only major theater award to honor excellence across all of New York City’s theatrical landscape.

The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization and produced by Drama Desk Awards Productions, a venture of Scene Partners in partnership with The Season. At the Drama Desk organization, David Barbour and Charles Wright are co-presidents. At The Season, Mike Karns and Steven Tartick are co-founders. Victoria Weinberg leads Drama Desk Awards Productions and Laura Luckenbaugh is the line producer. General Management is by Joey Parnes Productions.

The 2025-26 Drama Desk Nominating Committee consists of: Martha Wade Steketee, Linda Armstrong, Dan Dinero, Peter Filichia, Kenji Fujishima, Margaret Hall and Raven Snook.

Get tickets to The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards!

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