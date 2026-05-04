Mexodus Leads Winners of 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in 19 categories for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The awards ceremony was held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 3.
Leading the pack is Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's musical Mexodus, earning four awards, including wins for Nygel D. Robinson as Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and David Mendizábal as Outstanding Director. The Outstanding Play award went to Studio Seaview's staging of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, and Outstanding Revival went to New World Stages' production of the The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, written by this year's Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee William Finn. Mona Pirnot's I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan was awarded Outstanding Solo Show.
Goddess’ Nick Rashad Burroughs took home the prize for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical, with Mother Russia standout David Turner winning as Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play. Night Side Songs's ensemble collected the Outstanding Ensemble award.
The full list of winners can be found below.
Outstanding Musical
Mexodus
Outstanding Play
Prince Faggot
Outstanding Revival
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
David Turner, Mother Russia
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Nick Rashad Burroughs, Goddess
Outstanding Ensemble
Night Side Songs, Robin de Jesús, Brooke Ishibashi, Jonathan Raviv, Kris Saint-Louis and Mary Testa
Outstanding Solo Show
I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Outstanding Director
David Mendizábal, Mexodus
Outstanding Choreographer
Edgar Godineaux and Jared Grimes, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole
Outstanding Scenic Design
Miriam Buether, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.
Outstanding Costume Design
Qween Jean, Saturday Church
Outstanding Lighting Design
Cha See, The Unknown
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Mexodus
Outstanding Projection Design
John Narun, Bughouse
Special Award
Mia Katigbak, Lifetime Achievement
Honorary Awards
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee William Finn