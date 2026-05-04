 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Mexodus Leads Winners of 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards

Mexodus takes four awards as off-Broadway celebrates top shows, performers and creatives

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 3, 2026
Nygel D. Robinson in "Mexodus"
(Photo: Curtis Brown)

What to Know

  • 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards winners announced at the 40th annual off-Broadway ceremony held May 3 at NYU Skirball Center honoring achievement across 19 categories
  • Mexodus leads with four wins including Outstanding Musical, Lead Performer for Nygel D. Robinson and Director for David Mendizábal
  • Prince F*****t wins Outstanding Play and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee takes Outstanding Revival alongside multiple acting and design honors across off-Broadway productions

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in 19 categories for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The awards ceremony was held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 3.

Leading the pack is Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's musical Mexodus, earning four awards, including wins for Nygel D. Robinson as Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and David Mendizábal as Outstanding Director. The Outstanding Play award went to Studio Seaview's staging of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, and Outstanding Revival went to New World Stages' production of the The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, written by this year's Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee William Finn. Mona Pirnot's I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan was awarded Outstanding Solo Show.

Goddess’ Nick Rashad Burroughs took home the prize for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical, with Mother Russia standout David Turner winning as Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play. Night Side Songs's ensemble collected the Outstanding Ensemble award.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Outstanding Musical
Mexodus

Outstanding Play
Prince Faggot

Outstanding Revival
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
David Turner, Mother Russia

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Nick Rashad Burroughs, Goddess

Outstanding Ensemble
Night Side Songs, Robin de Jesús, Brooke Ishibashi, Jonathan Raviv, Kris Saint-Louis and Mary Testa

Outstanding Solo Show
I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Outstanding Director
David Mendizábal, Mexodus

Outstanding Choreographer
Edgar Godineaux and Jared Grimes, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole

Outstanding Scenic Design
Miriam Buether, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.

Outstanding Costume Design
Qween Jean, Saturday Church

Outstanding Lighting Design
Cha See, The Unknown

Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Mexodus

Outstanding Projection Design
John Narun, Bughouse

Special Award
Mia Katigbak, Lifetime Achievement 

Honorary Awards
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee William Finn

 

Related Shows

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

from $62.12

Mexodus

from $62.12

Star Files

Nick Rashad Burroughs

David Turner

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2026 Drama Desk Awards Nominations Announced: Full List
  2. Tony Awards 2026 Eligibility Finalized Ahead of May 5 Nominations
  3. Evita Broadway Transfer Set for 2027 With Rachel Zegler Reprising Olivier-Winning Role
Back to Top