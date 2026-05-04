Mexodus Leads Winners of 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in 19 categories for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The awards ceremony was held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 3.

Leading the pack is Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's musical Mexodus, earning four awards, including wins for Nygel D. Robinson as Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and David Mendizábal as Outstanding Director. The Outstanding Play award went to Studio Seaview's staging of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, and Outstanding Revival went to New World Stages' production of the The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, written by this year's Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee William Finn. Mona Pirnot's I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan was awarded Outstanding Solo Show.

Goddess’ Nick Rashad Burroughs took home the prize for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical, with Mother Russia standout David Turner winning as Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play. Night Side Songs's ensemble collected the Outstanding Ensemble award.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Outstanding Musical

Mexodus

Outstanding Play

Prince Faggot

Outstanding Revival

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

David Turner, Mother Russia

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Nick Rashad Burroughs, Goddess

Outstanding Ensemble

Night Side Songs, Robin de Jesús, Brooke Ishibashi, Jonathan Raviv, Kris Saint-Louis and Mary Testa

Outstanding Solo Show

I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Outstanding Director

David Mendizábal, Mexodus

Outstanding Choreographer

Edgar Godineaux and Jared Grimes, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole

Outstanding Scenic Design

Miriam Buether, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.

Outstanding Costume Design

Qween Jean, Saturday Church

Outstanding Lighting Design

Cha See, The Unknown

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, Mexodus

Outstanding Projection Design

John Narun, Bughouse

Special Award

Mia Katigbak, Lifetime Achievement

Honorary Awards

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee William Finn