Tickets Now on Sale for Inter Alia Starring Rosamund Pike

Tickets are now on sale for Inter Alia, starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn, Pride and Prejudice). Pike won the 2026 Olivier Award for her role as Jessica Parks in the West End production. Justin Miller will direct Suzie Miller’s legal drama, which begins performances on November 10 at the Music Box Theatre. Opening night is set for December 1.

Inter Alia, Latin for “among other things,” follows Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. The play examines the balance of motherhood, modern masculinity, career and family.

Complete casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Get tickets to Inter Alia!