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Tickets Now on Sale for Inter Alia Starring Rosamund Pike

Performances of Suzie Miller’s gripping legal story begin November 10 at the Music Box Theatre

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • May 6, 2026
Rosamund Pike in the West End's "Inter Alia"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

What to Know

  • Tickets now on sale for Inter Alia on Broadway, starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rosamund Pike, reprising her Olivier Award-winning role
  • Suzie Miller’s legal drama, directed by Justin Miller, follows a London judge balancing justice, motherhood and career
  • Performances begin on November 10 at the Music Box Theatre, with opening night set for December 1; additional casting to be announced

Tickets are now on sale for Inter Alia, starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn, Pride and Prejudice). Pike won the 2026 Olivier Award for her role as Jessica Parks in the West End production. Justin Miller will direct Suzie Miller’s legal drama, which begins performances on November 10 at the Music Box Theatre. Opening night is set for December 1.

Inter Alia, Latin for “among other things,” follows Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. The play examines the balance of motherhood, modern masculinity, career and family. 

Complete casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Get tickets to Inter Alia!

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Inter Alia

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