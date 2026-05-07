Olivia Holt Joins Just In Time Cast, Replacing Isa Briones as Connie Francis

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Holt is joining the cast of Just In Time. Holt will replace Isa Briones as the bubbly pop singer Connie Francis on May 30. Briones will play her final performance in the production on May 29.

Holt made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the long-running revival of Chicago in 2023. Her film and television credits include Cruel Summer, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Jingle Bell Heist, Heart Eyes, Totally Killer and Disney Channel's Kickin’ It.

The current cast of Just in Time stars Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin, with Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

The musical features a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Scenic design is by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

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