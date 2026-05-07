Adrienne Warren Joins Broadway Revival of Proof With Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will join the cast of the Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Proof on June 30. Warren will play Claire, joining Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha in the limited 16-week engagement playing through July 19 at the Booth Theatre. Due to her previously announced commitment to The Whoopi Monologues at Lincoln Center Theater, two-Time Tony Award winner Kara Young will depart the production as Claire on June 28.

Warren was most recently seen onstage in the New York City Center Encores! staging of Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party, for which she received a Drama League Award nomination. Last year, she appeared as Cathy in the revival of The Last Five Years alongside Nick Jonas. Warren will appear in the upcoming indie film Shadow Dance. In 2021, she won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for portraying Tina in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail, Proof features original music by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers, scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Tony winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Justin Ellington and Connor Wang, hair and wig design by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal and casting by Daniel Swee, CSA. Sara Gammage is the production stage manager.

Get tickets to Proof!