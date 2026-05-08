Wicked National Tour Welcomes New Principal Cast, Led by Claudia Bennett and Aline Mayagoitia

The national tour of Wicked will welcome new principal cast members beginning June 9 at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Joining the company are Aline Mayagoitia as Elphaba, Claudia Bennett as Glinda, Susan Cella as Madame Morrible, Pablo Laucerica (The Queen of Versailles) as Boq and Cristina Sastre (How to Dance in Ohio) as Nessarose.

Mayagoitia made her Broadway debut originating the role of Itzel in Real Women Have Curves, and was featured in the film Kiss of the Spider Woman opposite Diego Luna and Jennifer Lopez. She previously played Katherine Howard in the national tour of SIX: The Musical. Cella has appeared on Broadway in The Rose Tattoo, The Graduate, Me and My Girl, Evita and On the Twentieth Century.

The current cast includes Tom McGowan as The Wizard, Ethan Kirschbaum as Fiyero and Drew McVety as Doctor Dillamond. Adelina Mitchell is the Elphaba standby.

Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Sam Buchanan, Sean Burns, Reagan Davidson, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Matt Densky, Ben Diamond, Kelley Dorney, Reed Gnepper, Darriel Johnakin, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Konnor Kelly, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Taylor Quick, Jackie Raye, Donivyn Riley, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Maggie Van Wieringen, Melissa Victor and Justin Wirick complete the ensemble.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, and is currently in its 23rd year on Broadway.