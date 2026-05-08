Claybourne Elder Joins Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway as Dr. Orin Scrivello

Skid Row's resident dentist is passing the drill. Beginning May 26, Claybourne Elder will join the off-Broadway cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Andy Karl will play his final performance in the role on May 24.

Elder’s Broadway credits include Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song and Bonnie and Clyde. On screen, he played John Adams for three seasons on HBO's The Gilded Age. His most recent stage credit was as Jackie in the New York City Center Encores! production of The Wild Party in March.

Continuing in the cast of the musical comedy are Jordan Fisher as Seymour, Nikki M. James as Audrey, Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons and Noel MacNeal.

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