Paranormal Activity Stage Adaptation Haunts Broadway This Summer

A Broadway scare is officially on the way. Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway arrives at the August Wilson Theatre this summer. The new stage thriller inspired by the horror franchise is written by Levi Holloway (Grey House) and directed by Felix Barrett (Sleep No More). Performances for the 20-week limited engagement begin on August 14 ahead of a September 15 opening night. Tickets are now on sale.

The production comes to Broadway directly from its engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre this July, following sold-out runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, as well as an Olivier Award-nominated West End engagement.

The play follows James and Lou, a couple who relocate from Chicago to London in hopes of escaping their past, only to discover that “places aren’t haunted, people are.” Featuring an original story inspired by the film series, the production aims to bring the franchise’s signature psychological terror into an immersive live theater experience.

“That Paranormal Activity has earned the chance to trouble the sleep of Broadway audiences, that they’ll be immersed in the waking nightmare we’ve had the privilege to make, is the stuff of dreams,” Holloway said in a statement. “I offer it’s unlike anything else on the American stage right now; a work of horror, heart and absolute mischief borne from one of the most profound collaborations of my career.”

Paranormal Activity will feature scenic and costume design by Fly Davis, illusions design by Tony winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna Watson (Giant), sound design by Tony winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and video and projections design by Luke Halls. Joining the producing team for the Broadway run is Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, the original producer of the Paranormal Activity film franchise. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

The original Paranormal Activity film was released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation and spawning a seven-film franchise. The Broadway production marks the latest expansion of the franchise into live entertainment.

Get tickets to Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway!