Jamie Allan’s Amaze Extends Off-Broadway Run Through January 2027

Abracadabra! Jamie Allan’s Amaze will extend off-Broadway for a fourth time, through January 31, 2027. Amaze recently received two Drama Desk nominations for Unique Theatrical Experience and Outstanding Puppetry.

“Bringing Amaze into 2027 is incredibly exciting," Allan said in a statement. "I’m honored to share my story and childlike wonder with audiences every night in New York City.”

Built around the audience and driven by story, Amaze weaves together theatrical storytelling, visual effects, sleight-of-hand and wonder in a magic demonstration at New World Stages.

The creative team is comprised of co-creators Allan and Tommy Bond, featuring artist Natalia Love and directed by Jonathan Goodwin. Harry De Cruz serves as creative consultant and alternate lead. Illusion designs are by Richard Young and set design is by Damien Stanton. Clare Nordbruch serves as senior creative designer, Greg Frewin is illusion production manager, creature effects are by Axtell Expressions and illusion fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin and Willie Kennedy.

Get tickets to Amaze!