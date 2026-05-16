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Celebrity Autobiography Begins Broadway Run Tonight With Star-Studded Cast

Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson, Andrea Martin, Matthew Broderick, Gayle King, Kenan Thompson and more will appear in the limited Broadway engagement at the Shubert Theatre

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • May 16, 2026
Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson and Andrea Martin (Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Celebrity Autobiography begins Broadway performances May 16 at the Shubert Theatre, officially opens May 18 and runs through August 16
  • The rotating cast includes Matthew Broderick, Gayle King, Kenan Thompson, Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson, Andrea Martin, Rita Wilson and more celebrity guests
  • Created by Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel, the comedy features stars reading hilarious excerpts from real celebrity autobiographies live on stage

Broadway dish-fest Celebrity Autobiography begins performances May 16 at the Shubert Theatre, with opening night set for May 18. The hit comedy features a rotating cast of celebrities from TV, film, stage, sports and even politics, reading excerpts from other stars' autobiographies. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through August 16. 

The opening night cast of Celebrity Autobiography will feature Scott Adsit, Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Christopher Jackson, Gayle King, Ben Mankiewicz, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson and Celebrity Autobiography creator Eugene Pack and co-developer Dayle Reyfel. Pack and Reyfel co-direct the production.

The rest of the rotating cast currently includes Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Anthony Anderson, Lewis Black, Christie BrinkleyDanny Burstein, Bob Costas, Katie Couric, Tate Donovan, Chloe Fineman, Will Forte, Gina Gershon, Kathy Griffin, Ken Jeong, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Stewart Lane, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, Donna McKechnie, Eric McCormack, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nuñez, Cheri Oteri, Tiler Peck, Billy Porter, Phil Rosenthal, Tony Shalhoub, Sherri Shepherd, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Tilly, Bruce Vilanch and Alan Zweibel. Additional members of the constantly-expanding rotating cast will be announced.

Celebrity Autobiography premiered in Los Angeles in 1998 and was popularized through a 2005 television special on Bravo. First mounted off-Broadway at the Triad beginning in 2008, it played three nights at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2018.

Get tickets to Celebrity Autobiography!

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Celebrity Autobiography

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