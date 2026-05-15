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Matthew Broderick, Katie Couric, Anthony Anderson & More Join Celebrity Autobiography

Additional cast members include Jason Alexander, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Tiler Peck, while Couric and Anderson will make their Broadway debuts

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 15, 2026
Matthew Broderick and Katie Couric
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Matthew Broderick will join the opening night cast of Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, with performances beginning May 16 and opening night set for May 18
  • Katie Couric, Anthony Anderson, Jason Alexander, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Tiler Peck have also joined the rotating cast; Couric and Anderson will make their Broadway debuts
  • The celebrity-filled comedy revue features a rotating lineup including Gayle King, Kenan Thompson, Andrea Martin, Rita Wilson, Billy Porter, Molly Shannon and Tony Shalhoub

Additional casting has been announced for Celebrity Autobiography, which begins performances at the Shubert Theatre on May 16. Two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick will join the cast on opening night, which is set for May 18.

Also joining the rotating cast are Katie Couric, Anthony Anderson, Jason Alexander, Tiler Peck and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Couric and Anderson will make their Broadway debuts in the production.

As previously announced, the opening night cast will feature Scott Adsit, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson and Pack with co-developer Dayle Reyfel. Pack and Reyfel co-direct the production.

The rest of the cast currently includes Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Lewis Black, Danny Burstein, Bob Costas, Tate Donovan, Chloe Fineman, Will Forte, Gina Gershon, Kathy Griffin, Christopher Jackson, Ken Jeong, Stewart Lane, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, Donna McKechnie, Eric McCormack, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nunez, Cheri Oteri, Billy Porter, Phil Rosenthal, Tony Shalhoub, Sherri Shepherd, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Tilly, Bruce Vilanch and Alan Zweibel.

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