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New Helperbots Activated: Hannah Kevitt and Zachary Noah Piser Join Maybe Happy Ending Tonight

Kevitt takes over the role of Claire full-time while Piser begins performances as Oliver starting May 19 at the Belasco Theatre

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • May 19, 2026
Hannah Kevitt and Zachary Noah Piser
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt begin performances in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending tonight, May 19, joining the musical’s cast as Oliver and Claire, respectively
  • Kevitt takes over the role of Claire full-time after previously serving as the production’s standby and performing the role earlier this year
  • Piser’s Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen, KPOP and Wicked, while Kevitt previously appeared in Broadway’s Back to the Future

Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt are officially members of Helperbot Yards. The two join the Broadway company of Maybe Happy Ending on May 19 at the Belasco Theatre. Piser stars as Oliver, while Kevitt assumes the role of Claire full-time. She served as the original Claire standby and previously played the role from February 17–April 2.

Piser's previous Broadway credits include Redwood, Dear Evan Hansen, KPOP and Wicked. Kevitt made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Back to the Future.

The incoming leads join original cast members Dez Duron as Gil Brentley and Marcus Choi as James and others.

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