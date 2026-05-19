New Helperbots Activated: Hannah Kevitt and Zachary Noah Piser Join Maybe Happy Ending Tonight

Hannah Kevitt and Zachary Noah Piser (Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt are officially members of Helperbot Yards. The two join the Broadway company of Maybe Happy Ending on May 19 at the Belasco Theatre. Piser stars as Oliver, while Kevitt assumes the role of Claire full-time. She served as the original Claire standby and previously played the role from February 17–April 2.

Piser's previous Broadway credits include Redwood, Dear Evan Hansen, KPOP and Wicked. Kevitt made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Back to the Future.

The incoming leads join original cast members Dez Duron as Gil Brentley and Marcus Choi as James and others.

Get tickets to Maybe Happy Ending!