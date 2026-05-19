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See Tom Hanks, Gayle King, Bryan Cranston and More Cheer Celebrity Autobiography's Broadway Opening

The comedy returned to Broadway on May 18 featuring Matthew Broderick, Kenan Thompson, Rita Wilson and more

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • May 19, 2026
Tom Hanks supports "Celebrity Autobiography" on opening night.
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Celebrity Autobiography opened May 18 at the Shubert Theatre with a star-studded celebrity cast led by Matthew Broderick, Gayle King, Kenan Thompson, Rita Wilson and Andrea Martin
  • The hit comedy features rotating celebrity guests reading dramatic and humorous excerpts from famous stars’ autobiographies
  • Created by Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography is co-directed by the duo; opening night photos and highlights are now available

Celebrity Autobiography, the hit comedy featuring a rotating cast of celebrities reading excerpts from other stars' autobiographies, opened on May 18 at the Shubert Theatre. The opening night cast featured Scott Adsit, Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson and Celebrity Autobiography creator Eugene Pack and co-developer Dayle Reyfel. Pack and Reyfel co-direct the production. Check out photo highlights and the full gallery below.

Celebrity Autobiography creator and co-director Eugene Pack celebrates the Broadway opening. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Rita Wilson produces and stars in the Broadway remount of Celebrity Autobiography. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
CBS Mornings host Gayle King makes her Broadway debut in Celebrity Autobiography. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Following the Season 51 finale of Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson stays booked as a cast member of Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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