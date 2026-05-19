See Tom Hanks, Gayle King, Bryan Cranston and More Cheer Celebrity Autobiography's Broadway Opening

Tom Hanks supports "Celebrity Autobiography" on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Celebrity Autobiography, the hit comedy featuring a rotating cast of celebrities reading excerpts from other stars' autobiographies, opened on May 18 at the Shubert Theatre. The opening night cast featured Scott Adsit, Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson and Celebrity Autobiography creator Eugene Pack and co-developer Dayle Reyfel. Pack and Reyfel co-direct the production. Check out photo highlights and the full gallery below.