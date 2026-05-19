Titanique to Launch North American Tour in 2027

Titanique is docking in a city near you! The Best Musical Tony nominee will launch a North American tour in 2027, playing theaters in Los Angeles, San Diego, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Washington, D.C. and many more cities to be announced in its first year.

Titanique offers a campy twist on Titanic, retelling the classic love story through the lens of French-Canadian songbird Céline Dion and her catalog of hits. With a Tony-nominated book by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titanique is directed on Broadway by Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott.

The Broadway production opened at the St. James Theatre on April 12 starring Tony nominee Mindelle as Céline Dion, Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Tony nominee Layton Williams as The Iceberg.

The musical features scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Nicholas James Connell; music direction is by Geoffrey Ko.