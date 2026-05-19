Add This to the List: Every Brilliant Thing to Embark on 2027 National Tour

Every Brilliant Thing, which is Tony-nominated for Best Revival of a Play this year, is taking its brilliance on the road. Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's interactive solo show will play select cities across the U.S. beginning in 2027. The Every Brilliant Thing tour is set to launch in Seattle, Washington with venue dates, engagement details, additional cities, casting and ticket information announced at a later date.

In Every Brilliant Thing, a person looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through. The one-of-a-kind solo show is told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. The Broadway production is nominated for two Tony Awards: Best Revival of a Play and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for star Daniel Radcliffe.

After Radcliffe departs on May 24, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Mariska Hargitay will make her Broadway debut in the show on May 26. She will be followed by Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, who will also make her Broadway debut in the role on July 7.

Every Brilliant Thing features set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Tom Gibbons. The Broadway production plays at the Hudson Theatre until August 9.