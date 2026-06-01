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Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado Joins SIX: The Musical on Broadway

The three-time Grammy winner joins the hit musical June 1

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 1, 2026
Kirstin Maldonado
Photo: c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

What to Know

  • Kirstin Maldonado joins SIX: The Musical on Broadway as Anne Boleyn beginning June 1, succeeding Dylan Mulvaney at the Lena Horne Theatre
  • Maldonado, a founding member of Pentatonix and three-time Grammy winner, previously made her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots as Lauren
  • SIX continues its Broadway run with Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow and Anna Uzele, while productions also play across the U.S., London, the U.K. and Europe

Heads up! Kirstin Maldonado is returning to Broadway as Anne Boleyn in SIX: The Musical on June 1. She takes over from Dylan Mulvaney, who played her final performance as the mini-skirt-sporting monarch on May 31.

Maldonado made her Broadway debut in 2018 when she joined the cast of Kinky Boots as Lauren. As a founding member of the a capella quintet Pentatonix, Maldonado is a three-time Grammy winner and has sold over six million albums with the group.

She joins reigning queens Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre on October 3, 2021. Now in its fifth year on Broadway, SIX is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926.

The national tour of SIX is currently playing throughout the U.S. The show also has productions in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K. and Ireland and in cities throughout Europe.

Get tickets to SIX: The Musical!

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SIX: The Musical

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Kirstin Maldonado

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