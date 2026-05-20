Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess to Host The Tony Awards: Act One

Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live kick-off to the 2026 Tony Awards, streaming on Pluto TV on June 7 from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET/3:35–5:00 p.m. PT. The event will announce the first round of Tony Awards leading up to Broadway’s biggest night.

Benanti won a Tony Award in 2008 for her powerhouse performance as Louise in Gypsy. Other select Broadway credits include She Loves Me, My Fair Lady and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower. On screen, she can be seen in Mayor of Kingstown, No Hard Feelings, The Gilded Age and Life & Beth. Burgess received four consecutive Emmy nominations for his role as Titus in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and most recently starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! Burgess’ Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations.

The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.