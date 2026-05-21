Schmigadoon! Tony Nominees Share the Joy of Bringing Golden Age Musical Comedy to Broadway

We’re highlighting the 2026 musical Tony nominees this week on The Broadway Show! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens skipped over the bridge to Schmigadoon!, which has 12 total nominations, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. The Golden Age musical comedy features a book, music and lyrics by Cinco Paul with direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. Schmigadoon! boasts a delightfully robust cast including Alex Brightman, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ayaan Diop, Ivan Hernandez, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, Maulik Pancholy and first-time Tony nominees Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer.

“This show has something for everyone,” Gattelli says. “If you love theater, if you don’t like theater, it has something for you.” Gasteyer, who plays Mildred Layton, has experienced this while performing for audiences. “It’s such a celebration of old-school, analog craftsmanship. The audiences at Schmigadoon! are very vocal, and they’re very engaged,” she says. “People feel like they come and live in Schmigadoon! when we’re living there, which is everything you can hope for in a moment of theater.”

Watch the video below to hear more from Gattelli, Gasteyer and Chase ahead of the ceremony on June 7:

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!