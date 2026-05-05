The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! and Ragtime Top 2026 Tony Nominations

Sara Chase in "Schmigadoon!"; Nichelle Lewis and Joshua Henry in "Ragtime"; Ali Louis Bourzgui in "The Lost Boys" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Matthew Murphy; Matthew Murphy)

The nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards were announced on May 5 by Tony nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony winner Darren Criss, celebrating this season's imaginative collection of theater. The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! tied in the musical category for the most nominations, with 12 each—nodding to '80s and Golden Age nostalgia.

The play category highlighted original plays The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire, Giant by Mark Rosenblatt, Liberation by Bess Wohl and Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter. Liberation was recently crowned the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner, earning Wohl her first Pulitzer win.

Special Tony Awards will be presented to The League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the largest professional theater association of its kind in the United States. As previously announced, this year's ceremony will honor André Bishop, Jules Fisher and James Lapine with Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and Mary-Mitchell Campbell with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will also be presented to 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin and Loren Plotkin.

The 2026 ceremony, hosted by P!NK, will take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play

The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire

Giant by Mark Rosenblatt

Liberation by Bess Wohl

Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

Best Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo

Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller

Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe

Fallen Angels by Noël Coward

Oedipus by Sophocles, adapted by Robert Icke

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titanique

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Whitney White, Liberation

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gatelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Death of a Salesman, Music: Caroline Shaw

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Music: Steve Bargonetti

The Lost Boys, Music & Lyrics: The Rescues

Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul

Titanique, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) , Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Scenic Design of a Play

​​Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey , The Lost Boys

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon

Qween Jean, Liberation

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ryan Park, The Lost Boys

David I. Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime

Jen Shriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best Sound Design of a Play Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys

Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brian Usifer, Chess

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Tony Nominations by Production

The Lost Boys - 12

Schmigadoon! - 12

Ragtime – 11

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 9

Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 9

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show – 9

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 8

Oedipus – 7

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone – 5

The Balusters – 5

Chess - 5

Fallen Angels – 5

Liberation - 5

Bug – 4

Giant - 4

Titaníque - 4

Dog Day Afternoon - 3

Becky Shaw - 2

Every Brilliant Thing – 2

The Fear of 13 - 2

Marjorie Prime - 2

Little Bear Ridge Road - 1

Punch – 1

Waiting for Godot - 1