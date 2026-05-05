The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! and Ragtime Top 2026 Tony Nominations

The nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards were announced on May 5 by Tony nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony winner Darren Criss, celebrating this season's imaginative collection of theater. The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! tied in the musical category for the most nominations, with 12 each—nodding to '80s and Golden Age nostalgia.
The play category highlighted original plays The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire, Giant by Mark Rosenblatt, Liberation by Bess Wohl and Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter. Liberation was recently crowned the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner, earning Wohl her first Pulitzer win.
Special Tony Awards will be presented to The League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the largest professional theater association of its kind in the United States. As previously announced, this year's ceremony will honor André Bishop, Jules Fisher and James Lapine with Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and Mary-Mitchell Campbell with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will also be presented to 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin and Loren Plotkin.
The 2026 ceremony, hosted by P!NK, will take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
See the complete list of nominees below:
Best Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Play
The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt
Liberation by Bess Wohl
Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter
Best Revival of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Rocky Horror Show
Best Revival of a Play
Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo
Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller
Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe
Fallen Angels by Noël Coward
Oedipus by Sophocles, adapted by Robert Icke
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titanique
Best Direction of a Play
Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman
Whitney White, Liberation
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gatelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Death of a Salesman, Music: Caroline Shaw
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Music: Steve Bargonetti
The Lost Boys, Music & Lyrics: The Rescues
Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Best Book of a Musical
The Lost Boys, David Hornsby and Chris Hoch
Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
Titanique, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
dots, The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
Qween Jean, Liberation
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
David I. Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime
Jen Shriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Best Sound Design of a Play Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
Josh Schmidt, Bug
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Kai Harada, Ragtime
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!
Best Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys
Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Tony Nominations by Production
The Lost Boys - 12
Schmigadoon! - 12
Ragtime – 11
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 9
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 9
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show – 9
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 8
Oedipus – 7
August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone – 5
The Balusters – 5
Chess - 5
Fallen Angels – 5
Liberation - 5
Bug – 4
Giant - 4
Titaníque - 4
Dog Day Afternoon - 3
Becky Shaw - 2
Every Brilliant Thing – 2
The Fear of 13 - 2
Marjorie Prime - 2
Little Bear Ridge Road - 1
Punch – 1
Waiting for Godot - 1