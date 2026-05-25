Ragtime Revival Tony Nominees Celebrate Bringing New Life to the Beloved Musical

We’re highlighting the 2026 musical Tony nominees this week on The Broadway Show! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens met with the new music makers of Ragtime, which has 11 total nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography.

With a 1998 Tony-winning book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Ragtime is directed by Tony nominee Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Tony nominee Ellenore Scott. The revival currently stars 2026 Tony nominees Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz (who earned a Tony Award in 2023 for Leopoldstadt), Nichelle Lewis and Ben Levi Ross, with Colin Donnell, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Ellie May Sennett.

Tony winner Uranowitz received his first Best Actor in a Musical nomination for his heartwarming performance as Tateh. “I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to be a part of projects that have given me a really strong sense of purpose,” he says. “To be a part of another production that is really speaking to people—people are coming five, six times—it just speaks to the urgency and vitality of this production in this moment.”

Creating fresh choreography for the revival of an already beloved musical, Scott says, "I wanted to make sure I was reimagining the movement to really tell the truth of all of these songs. I really wanted to have dance tell a different part of the story.”

Watch the video below to hear more from Uranowitz and Scott, as well as Levy, Lewis and deBessonet ahead of the ceremony on June 7:

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