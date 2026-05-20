Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ali Louis Bourzgui and More Receive Actors’ Equity Foundation Performance Awards

The Actors’ Equity Foundation has announced its 2026 Performance Award recipients, honoring outstanding performances on and off-Broadway this past season.

The Richard Seff Awards for two veteran actors go to Linda Emond for her performance as Susan in Becky Shaw and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for his performance as Bynum Walker in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

The Clarence Derwent Awards for the two most promising performances of the season are given to McKenzie Kurtz, for her roles as Betsy in Schmigadoon! and Heather Chandler in Heathers; and Ali Louis Bourzgui, who plays David in The Lost Boys.

The Joe A. Callaway Awards for the two best performances in a classical play have been awarded to McKinley Belcher III ( Aaron in Red Bull Theater’s Titus Andronicus and Caius Martius in Coriolanus at Theatre for a New Audience) and Olivia Reis (Antigone in Oedipus on Broadway and Lavinia in Titus Andronicus).

“We are proud to honor all of these amazing artists, whether for their standout performances or their lifetime commitment to our industry,” said Actors' Equity Foundation president Judy Rice. “Each of them is an inspiration, and we so look forward to recognizing them.”

The Foundation will hold an awards ceremony on June 22 at Green Fig in New York City, emceed by previous Richard Seff Award winner Julie Halston.

The Judges Panel included: Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide; Adam Feldman, Time Out New York; Elysa Gardner, New York Sun, New York Stage Review; Kobi Kassal, Theatrely; and Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter, New York Stage Review.

The Actors’ Equity Foundation was created in 1962 to aid the members of the acting profession and to promote the theater arts.