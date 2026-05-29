The Rocky Horror Show’s Stephanie Hsu Says She Was Nude When Tony Nominations Were Announced

Thanks to fashion police and magazine reporters everywhere, “Who are you wearing?” has become one of the standard questions on any red carpet. But at Broadway.com, we tackle the questions no one else dares to ask. So instead, we asked the 2026 Tony nominees what they were wearing when they found out they were nominated.

Sure, many of these sleepyheads were still in pajamas when the nominations were announced on the morning of May 5. But a few answers caught us off guard. The Rocky Horror Show star Stephanie Hsu did not hold back when describing her look for the occasion: “I was in the nude,” she confessed.

Find out which nominees were donning bonnets, sporting mouth tape or otherwise giving full “do not disturb” energy when the big news arrived. Serious journalism only. Watch your back, Kaitlan Collins!