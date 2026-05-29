 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Rocky Horror Show’s Stephanie Hsu Says She Was Nude When Tony Nominations Were Announced

The 2026 Tony nominees reveal what they were wearing when the big news arrived

Videos
by Beth Stevens • May 29, 2026
Stephanie Hsu

What to Know

  • The Rocky Horror Show star Stephanie Hsu admitted she was “in the nude” when she learned about her 2026 Tony nomination
  • From pajamas and bonnets to mouth tape and full “do not disturb” energy, Broadway stars got candid about their early morning looks
  • The playful interviews offer a hilarious glimpse into how Broadway’s biggest stars received their life-changing news

Thanks to fashion police and magazine reporters everywhere, “Who are you wearing?” has become one of the standard questions on any red carpet. But at Broadway.com, we tackle the questions no one else dares to ask. So instead, we asked the 2026 Tony nominees what they were wearing when they found out they were nominated.

Sure, many of these sleepyheads were still in pajamas when the nominations were announced on the morning of May 5. But a few answers caught us off guard. The Rocky Horror Show star Stephanie Hsu did not hold back when describing her look for the occasion: “I was in the nude,” she confessed.

Find out which nominees were donning bonnets, sporting mouth tape or otherwise giving full “do not disturb” energy when the big news arrived. Serious journalism only. Watch your back, Kaitlan Collins!

Related Shows

The Rocky Horror Show

from $81.42

Star Files

Stephanie Hsu

Articles Trending Now

  1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris and Allison Janney to Star in Broadway’s Other Desert Cities
  2. It’s Time for the 2026 Secrets of the Tony Nominees!
  3. This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz to Make Broadway Debut in & Juliet
Back to Top